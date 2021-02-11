Ward 6 Fire Protection offers safety tips for wintry weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Ward 6 Fire Protection District No. 1 wants to inform residents about what they can do to stay safe and prevent possible fires in preparation for cold weather.
1. Check your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors are working properly.
2. Ensure all combustible materials are at least three feet away from open heating sources such as space heaters.
3. Do not overload extension cords with electric heating devices.
4. Do not use cooking appliances to heat your home.
5. Practice an escape plan with the family and identify a meeting place outside of the home.
6. If you escape from a home that is on fire never reenter the structure.
7. If you have family members please check on them and their fire safety preparations.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has already investigated 6 fatalities in structure fires within the first 10 days of February.
Residents in the north Sulphur and DeQuincy areas of Ward 6 can message the Ward 6 Facebook page, call 337-786-2775, or email them at ward6fd@aol.com if you need a smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector.
