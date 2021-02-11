Volunteers needed for Spring Clean LC initiative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is kicking off a new initiative that will hopefully clean up the city and take care of even more of the debris left behind by the hurricanes.
As a follow up to last week’s announcement of #SpringCleanLC, Mayor Hunter hosted a Zoom call Wednesday to try and recruit volunteer groups from outside of the city to come in and assist with this cleanup initiative. All of it in hopes of revitalizing the city once all the debris is picked up.
”We have had such an outreach of cities from around Louisiana and Texas. Truly, from across America that have reached out to ask how they could help,” said Mayor Hunter.
The Spring Clean initiative invites locals to take pride in Lake Charles by hosting a volunteer litter pickup event during the month of March.
“This is a great opportunity to clean up the entire city in just 31 days,” City Cultural Affairs Director Matt Young said.
Mayor Hunter says through the Adopt-a-Spot program, many of the cleanup sites have already been claimed, but they need the help of more than 100 additional groups to clean up the entire city.
“We’re working with, at this point, 77 organizations have signed up their businesses, their casinos, church groups, neighborhood associations,” Young said.
The city is aiming to tackle every east-west corridor including: Fitzenreiter, Moeling, Opelousas, Broad, 7th, Sallier/12th, Oak Park/18th, Prien Lake, College, Sale, McNeese, Country Club, and Ham Reid. They’re also targeting north-south corridors including 171/Gerstner Memorial, 4th Avenue, Enterprise/Louisiana, Kirkman, Common, Hodges, Ryan, Lake, Nelson, and Ihles/Elliott.
“We’re most in need now for volunteers along 171/Gerstner Memorial and E. Prien Lake Road. We currently have 77 organizations who’ve committed to adopting an area for cleanup, and we’re aiming for 150,” said Young. “Once we fill all of the spots along these thoroughfares, we’ll begin working to clean up neighborhoods.”
The spring clean project will begin March 1, and last until the end of the month.
Groups are encouraged to share the story of their cleanup efforts on social media using the hashtag #SpringCleanLC. Trashbags, gloves and safety vests will be provided while supplies last.
For more information or to register your group, call 337-491-9147 or email matt.young@cityoflc.us, and specify your desired pickup date and location.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.