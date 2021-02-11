SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2021.
Deanthony Jamaar Mathews, 34, Pineville: Domestic abuse.
Caide Michael Dean, 24, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jermaine Shaun Harmon, 21, Welsh: Attempted second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal possession of weapons during a crime.
Dymond Kvon Brown, 19, Welsh: Attempted second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal possession of weapons during a crime.
Gregory Poullard, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of a highway; no license on person.
Benjamin Joe Hall, 24, Sulphur: Purse snatching; child endangerment.
Chris Allen Cormier, 47, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Christopher John Oquain, 44, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer with force.
Lydell Joseph Joseph, 20, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft under $25,000.
Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 23, Iowa: First offense dating partner; property damage under $1,000.
Richard Lewis Fontenot, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
Darrell Ray Kerlegan, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Lance Alan Rogers, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Joseph James Henry, 25, Iowa: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; burglary.
Julius Joseph Lebleu, 36, Hayes: Obstruction of justice; false representation.
Jacob Todd Dupuis, 30, Lake Charles: Careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damon Ray Celestine, 47, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; no reflectors on bicycles; contempt of court.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.