Sheriff: Skeletal remains found near Vinton may be missing person out of Beaumont

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Ged Road near Vinton on Thursday.
The remains may be the remains of a missing person out of Beaumont, Texas, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
Mancuso said authorities received a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday that a person on Ged Road saw what appeared to be skeletal remains. The remains were in a shallow grave.
Mancuso said the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case alongside the Beaumont Police Department and the FBI.
