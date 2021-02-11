Sheriff Mancuso warns of warrant scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in the area.
Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury.
The caller claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy. They then instruct the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.
THIS IS A SCAM!
Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant. But under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.
