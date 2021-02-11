No. 8 Sulphur falls in defensive battle to No. 9 Dutchtown, 1-0

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tor soccer team was back in the second round of the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons hosting ninth-seeded Dutchtown. The No. 8 seed, Sulphur, held the Griffins scoreless in the first half, but a lone Dutchtown goal would give the Griffins the 1-0 win over the Tors.