No. 8 Sulphur falls in defensive battle to No. 9 Dutchtown, 1-0

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tor soccer team was back in the second round of the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons hosting ninth-seeded Dutchtown. The No. 8 seed, Sulphur, held the Griffins scoreless in the first half, but a lone Dutchtown goal would give the Griffins the 1-0 win over the Tors.
Also in play on Wednesday was the 10th seeded Saints of St. Louis. The Saints traveled to the No. 7 seed, Vandebilt Catholic, and would fall 2-0.
The pair of schools join DeRidder and Leesville as second-round exits in the playoffs. The DeRidder and St. Louis girls soccer teams are the only remaining Southwest Louisiana teams alive in the soccer playoffs.
