No. 5 LSU gets ready to host Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beth Torina begins her 10th season as the LSU softball coach Thursday, Feb. 11, as the No. 5-ranked Tigers begin their year at Tiger Park against McNeese.
The Tigers are also scheduled to host No. 25 Duke on Friday before games against Central Arkansas and Kansas as well.
Hopefully, the cold and rain will be manageable for five games to be played before the end of the weekend.
Torina said after last season was called off, her team has experienced enough cabin fever and restlessness to last a lifetime. The Tigers have not played a game in 11 months.
