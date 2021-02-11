McNeese lands six on SLC preseason baseball team

By McNeese Sports Information | February 10, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 8:39 PM

FRISCO, Texas – With the start of the 2021 baseball season just a week-and-a-half away, the Southland Conference released its preseason all-conference team with McNeese leading the way with six honorees – four on the first team and two on the second.

Named to the first team unit are second baseman Nate Fisbeck, shortstop Reid Bourque, designated hitter Clayton Rasbeary and pitcher Will Dion. Outfielder Payton Harden and utility player Jake Dickerson were selected to the second team.

Fisbeck, Bourque, Rasbeary and Dion were named to the 2020 preseason team.

Rasbeary earned first team all-conference honors in 2019 while Fisbeck picked up second team accolades and Dickerson to the third team. An all-conference team was not selected in 2020 due to the cancellation to the season a month in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.

The 2021 Southland Baseball Preseason Poll will be announced on Thursday.

McNeese will open the season Feb. 19-21 in a three-game series at Alabama.

2021 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Ryan Flores* UIW 1B Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas
Nate Fisbeck* McNeese 2B Sr. The Woodlands, Texas
Beau Orlando* Central Arkansas 3B Sr. Houston, Texas
Reid Bourque* McNeese SS Jr. Moss Bluff, La.
Gavin Johnson* Sam Houston C R-Sr. San Antonio, Texas
Clayton Rasbeary* McNeese DH Sr. Rockwall, Texas
Brandon Bena* Houston Baptist OF Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Colton Cowser* Sam Houston OF So. Cypress, Texas
Jack Rogers* Sam Houston OF Jr. Spring, Texas
Will Dion* McNeese SP So. Sulphur, La.
John Gaddis* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SP Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas
Trey Shaffer Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Biloxi, Miss.
Conner Williams* Central Arkansas RP Sr. Conway, Ark.
Itchy Burts* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi U Sr. League City, Texas

Second Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Preston Faulkner* Southeastern Louisiana 1B Jr. Denham Springs, La.
Salo Iza New Orleans 2B Sr. Key Biscayne, Fla.
Anthony Quirion* Lamar 3B Sr. Dixville, Quebec, Canada
Grant Smith UIW SS So. Albuquerque, N.M.
Marshall Skinner Northwestern State C Sr. Cypress, Texas
Lee Thomas* UIW DH Gr. Katy, Texas
Payton Harden McNeese OF R-So. Atascocita, Texas
Tyler Smith* Northwestern State OF Sr. Franklinton, La.
Luther Woullard New Orleans OF Sr. D’Iberville, Miss.
Dominic Robinson Sam Houston SP Sr. Tomball, Texas
Chris Turpin New Orleans SP Sr. Belle Chasse, La.
Will Warren Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Brandon, Miss.
Jeremy Rodriguez* Stephen F. Austin RP Sr. Cypress, Texas
Jake Dickerson* McNeese U Sr. Beaumont, Texas

* - Member of 2020 Preseason All-Southland Conference teams

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.