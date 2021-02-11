McNeese lands six on SLC preseason baseball team

FRISCO, Texas – With the start of the 2021 baseball season just a week-and-a-half away, the Southland Conference released its preseason all-conference team with McNeese leading the way with six honorees – four on the first team and two on the second.
Named to the first team unit are second baseman Nate Fisbeck, shortstop Reid Bourque, designated hitter Clayton Rasbeary and pitcher Will Dion. Outfielder Payton Harden and utility player Jake Dickerson were selected to the second team.
Fisbeck, Bourque, Rasbeary and Dion were named to the 2020 preseason team.
Rasbeary earned first team all-conference honors in 2019 while Fisbeck picked up second team accolades and Dickerson to the third team. An all-conference team was not selected in 2020 due to the cancellation to the season a month in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.
The 2021 Southland Baseball Preseason Poll will be announced on Thursday.
McNeese will open the season Feb. 19-21 in a three-game series at Alabama.
