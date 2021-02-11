$4.5M settlement passed for family of Alton Sterling by BR Metro Council

“I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement. “After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much-needed closure in this traumatic episode of our history. Now we must continue the work of building a more fair and equitable community, where every citizen is treated justly, no matter their race or ethnicity.”