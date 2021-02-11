LSU picks up the 94-80 win over Miss. St. to avoid 3-game skid

Javonte Smart and Darius Days both finished with double-doubles. Smart had 22 points and 11 assists. Days had 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first game back for Days after suffering an ankle injury against Texas Tech. Trendon Watford also scored in double-digits with 14 points. Aundre Hyatt started in place of Mwani Wilkinson, who was out with the flu, and scored seven points.