LSU picks up the 94-80 win over Miss. St. to avoid 3-game skid

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team went on the road and shot the ball extremely well to pick up the win over Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The Tigers (12-6, 7-4 SEC) topped the Bulldogs (11-10, 5-7 SEC), 94-80. They shot 61% from the field and 45% on 3-pointers.
Cam Thomas led LSU in scoring with 25 points. It was his 18th game to score 20 or more points and he currently leads the SEC in scoring and is the No. 2 freshman in the country in points per game.
Javonte Smart and Darius Days both finished with double-doubles. Smart had 22 points and 11 assists. Days had 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first game back for Days after suffering an ankle injury against Texas Tech. Trendon Watford also scored in double-digits with 14 points. Aundre Hyatt started in place of Mwani Wilkinson, who was out with the flu, and scored seven points.
Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Derek Fountain added 20 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs committed 15 turnovers and the Tigers capitalized off those with 26 points.
LSU was called for three technical fouls.
The Tigers will return to the PMAC to host Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
