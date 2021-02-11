Local high school athlete injured during basketball game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school basketball game took a turn Tuesday night when an Elton player was injured on the court.
“First I seen him jump and as soon as I seen him jump, I thought like this going to be a nice play. Then I seen him come down, I didn’t know what to think. I was just I was in shock,” recalled Titus Ceasar, a teammate.
DeMarcus Jack fell to the floor after colliding with an opposing player during a jump shot.
“Man, it just scared me. I was shook. Yeah, I was just shook,” another teammate, Jadon Ross, said.
Elton Basketball Coach Carlo Maggio described the event, “the way he landed, the sound it made...his body just went stiff. You know, we ran out there. It was the scariest thing that I’ve ever seen”
After the fall, the high school sophomore was airlifted to a trauma unit at Lafayette Hospital.
“You know Um god, you know god, saved me you know I’m still alive,” said Jack.
After a multitude of tests, he’s able to walk away with a concussion and a sore wrist.
He went on, “this is a wake-up call to do better”
Though cautious, Jack says after he’s cleared, he can’t wait to return to the court.
“Everybody was praying for him. God came through for him,” Ceaser said.
Coach Maggio put it into perspective, “when something like this happens you really just stop and think that, you know, life’s precious.”
