Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, florists are busy designing arrangements and coordinating deliveries.
The flower shop in Lake Charles is just one of the many shops that have been swamped with orders.
With hundreds of orders leading up to the holiday, preparation for this Sunday started weeks ago.
Florist Brittany Lyons and her staff are determined to make sure they’re staying as efficient as possible because they want to make sure locals are feeling the love on this special day.
“We make bows ahead of time, we wrap wires, we strip all of our flowers down. We pre-make arrangements. Anything and everything we can do to get prepared, we do it. We started weeks ago.”
Lyons says they will be taking orders leading up to Valentine’s Day and will be offering same day delivery.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.