Five arrested in connection to shooting in Sulphur on Sunday

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Five men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Sunday in Sulphur.
Sulphur Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence near West Verdine Street, in reference to a burglary in progress/shooting on Sunday, Feb. 7.
According to Capt. Jason Gully, officers on scene located shell casings from a .45 caliber handgun which was shot at the victim nearly hitting the victim. Officers also located a handgun inside of the residence which was later learned to have been dropped by one of the suspects during the burglary.
Gully says that through the investigation, detectives learned of Jacobie Hinton as a person of interest in the shooting. Detectives conducted surveillance on a residence near where the shooting took place which detectives learned a subject associated with Jacobie Hinton resided.
Detectives later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the residence for several traffic violations, and the occupants of the vehicle were Deonte Perkins, Jedidiah Janice, Christian Cormier and Austin Riley. Gully says detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and located a .45 caliber handgun hidden inside of the vehicle which was consistent to the caliber weapon used in the shooting. Detectives also observed the name brand of the bullets loaded inside of the gun matched the shell casings of the same brand, from the scene.
According to Gully, authorities interviewed the subjects, and detectives learned that Deonte Perkins, Jedidiah Janice, Christian Cormier, Austin Riley, and Jacobie Hinton were responsible for the burglary and shooting, all having different roles in the incident.
Detectives later secured a warrant for Jacobie Hinton who was later located and arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation and other charges are pending due to criminal matters that occurred before and after the shooting. Sulphur police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detectives Jeremy Cain and or Nick Console at 337-527-4550.
The charges are as follows:
· Jacobie Hinton: (Attempted) Second-degree murder; aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, illegal carry of weapons; crime, criminal conspiracy, simple criminal damage to property $1k to $50k. (Bond $175,000.00; Judge Fazzio).
· Austin Riley: Aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal conspiracy, 2 count illegal carry of weapons; crime, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids (misdemeanor). (Bond $75,500.00; Judge Fazzio).
· Christian Cormier: Aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal conspiracy, 2 count illegal carry of weapons; crime, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids (misdemeanor). (Bond $75,500.00 Judge Fazzio)
· Deonte Perkins: Aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal conspiracy, 2 count illegal carry of weapons; crime, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids (misdemeanor). (Bond $75,100.00; Pending additional Charges; Judge Fazzio)
· Jedidiah Janice: Aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal conspiracy, illegal carry of weapons; crime. ($75,000.00; Judge Fazzio)
