Five arrested in connection to shooting in Sulphur on Sunday

Detectives later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the residence for several traffic violations, and the occupants of the vehicle were Deonte Perkins, Jedidiah Janice, Christian Cormier and Austin Riley. Gully says detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and located a .45 caliber handgun hidden inside of the vehicle which was consistent to the caliber weapon used in the shooting. Detectives also observed the name brand of the bullets loaded inside of the gun matched the shell casings of the same brand, from the scene.