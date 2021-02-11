FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy Thursday as temperatures fall, much colder into weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A rainy and stormy start to our Thursday as we are seeing rounds of showers and storms moving through producing some locally heavy rainfall. Rain isn’t the only thing falling this morning as temperatures are taking a dive as well thanks to the cold front and this morning will be the warmest we see all day long.
Big changes are arriving as we move throughout the day as our temperatures will continue to fall this morning and you’ll need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella before heading out. This morning we have a wide range in temperatures as we have upper 40′s for Fort Polk to upper 60′s along and south of I-10. Rain and a few storms are also moving through this morning and our rain chances will remain high for the rest of the day as well as the unsettled weather pattern continues. You may want to grab a coat as well before leaving as we fall back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by the afternoon with no warm up in site as cold air rushes in behind the front. Some breaks in the rain will be around throughout the day, but the chances of rain will continue to be around through the overnight and into Friday. Friday morning we start out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s and really don’t see much warming.
Friday and into the weekend will definitely be much colder than what we have seen as highs Friday and into the weekend are in the middle to upper 40′s with plenty of cloud cover. Friday once again will feature a few shower chances, but overall it won’t be the heavy rainfall we are seeing for our Thursday. Lows overnight will be falling as well as we go from the upper 30′s on Saturday morning into the lower 30′s by Monday morning and that’s where things get interesting. Some models are trying to bring a few sleet pellets or rain showers into Sunday, but no accumulations.
However, Monday and into Tuesday we will have to watch closely as a stronger system pushes along the coast and throws moisture back over a much colder air mass and that could result in more wintry weather in the form of freezing rain, sleet and even a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out. Now it’s far too early to tell the exact accumulation amounts if we see any as the forecast is still very uncertain, but there is the chance and we should watch closely.
Bottom line is we need to make sure to prepare for a hard freeze Monday night as temperatures fall into the teens for some locations and lower 20′s for others. So now is the time to be thinking about insulting any pipes that could easily freeze and make sure to insult them and not wait until the last minute to do so. The 7Stormteam will keep a very close eye on the system as it gets closer and provide the latest details as they come in.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
