FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy Thursday as temperatures fall, much colder into weekend

Big changes are arriving as we move throughout the day as our temperatures will continue to fall this morning and you’ll need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella before heading out. This morning we have a wide range in temperatures as we have upper 40′s for Fort Polk to upper 60′s along and south of I-10. Rain and a few storms are also moving through this morning and our rain chances will remain high for the rest of the day as well as the unsettled weather pattern continues. You may want to grab a coat as well before leaving as we fall back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by the afternoon with no warm up in site as cold air rushes in behind the front. Some breaks in the rain will be around throughout the day, but the chances of rain will continue to be around through the overnight and into Friday. Friday morning we start out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s and really don’t see much warming.