FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain Friday; bracing for extreme cold and wintry weather ahead

Once the precipitation comes to an end Monday evening, anything that hasn’t already glazed over will do so as our area braces for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in quite some time. Lows in the teens will impact most of the area with temperatures dropping to around 20 along I-10 and into the middle 20s along the coast. Preparations should be underway now to protect exposed water pipes as this will be a pipe-busting freeze. In addition, make sure your pets have a warm place to stay beginning this weekend through next week. A extended period of cold temperatures will last through late next week with more rain in the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday.