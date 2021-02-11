CHRISTUS OCHSNER VACCINE

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christus Ochsner Health Center is hosting its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic today, Feb. 11, and tomorrow, Feb. 12.
The clinic will be on a first come first serve basis but is by appointment only.
Because of the quick expiration of a thawed vaccine, an exact number of patients will be booked each day.
This is only the beginning for the health center.
Lance Armentor said they have a quarter of appointments for their vaccine does available for Thursday but have an open availability left for Friday.
They’re then expected to open the clinic next week from Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 19.
They hope that they eventually receive enough vaccines to host the vaccine every day of the week.
“It’s extremely important to me that we are able to come in and mobilize two organizations. Have their full support and to be able to offer this to the community for here and into the foreseeable future.”
The health center is located in the Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital Complex at 4150 Nelson Road, inside building C.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.