Two wanted, three arrested in connection to DeRidder shooting

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Two men are wanted and three have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an apartment complex in DeRidder.
At approximately 12:39 a.m. on Feb. 9, the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near an apartment complex on Greenbriar Street in DeRidder.
According to authorities, upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. The police department and sheriff’s office have made arrests in connection with the shooting.
According to authoriets, Nakylan Blake, Nakeya “KP” Blake, and Jalyn Thurman have been arrested for LA R.S. 14:27 / 14:30.1, attempted 2nd-degree homicide hold without bond.
The DeRidder Police Department has also obtained arrest warrants for Andre “AJ” Jones Jr. and Byron “Burt” Childs for LA R.S. 14:27 / 14:30.1, attempted 2nd-degree homicide in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with additional information of Jones or Childs whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Gene Clark or Detective Jed Irvine with the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911, or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918.
Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) involved.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.