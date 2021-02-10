SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2021
February 10, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2021.

Jason Darrell Robbins, 47, Iowa: Reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.

Christopher Wayne Joubert, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer; property damage under $1,000.

Donald Vance Madden, 58, Sulphur: Second offense domestic abuse.

Heath Wayne Daigle, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to inform regarding a change to registration.

Keithen Wayne Landry, 22, Lake Charles: Human trafficking.

Lindy Ban Paul, 50, Lake Charles: Human trafficking.

Joseph David Perry, 22, DeRidder: Vehicle not registered; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lynn Edward Carlin, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demarion Alvin Jasmine, 23, Westlake: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deanthony Jamaar Mathews, 34, Pineville: Domestic abuse.

Caide Dean, 24, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Jermaine Shaun Harmon, 21, Welsh: Aggravated second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Dymnd Kvon Brown, 19, Welsh: Aggravated second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

