SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2021.
Jason Darrell Robbins, 47, Iowa: Reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.
Christopher Wayne Joubert, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer; property damage under $1,000.
Donald Vance Madden, 58, Sulphur: Second offense domestic abuse.
Heath Wayne Daigle, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to inform regarding a change to registration.
Keithen Wayne Landry, 22, Lake Charles: Human trafficking.
Lindy Ban Paul, 50, Lake Charles: Human trafficking.
Joseph David Perry, 22, DeRidder: Vehicle not registered; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lynn Edward Carlin, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demarion Alvin Jasmine, 23, Westlake: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deanthony Jamaar Mathews, 34, Pineville: Domestic abuse.
Caide Dean, 24, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jermaine Shaun Harmon, 21, Welsh: Aggravated second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Dymnd Kvon Brown, 19, Welsh: Aggravated second-degree battery; first offense possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
