St. Louis High family members at odds over recommendation to relocate school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The hurricanes took their toll on St. Louis High School in Lake Charles. And now there is a move to relocate the school from Bank Street, east near the Morganfield subdivision, off Corbina Road..
Some people consider St. Louis High the heart of this downtown residential area where it’s located. And they are working hard to stop any move.
At least three weeks ago parents started hearing of a move to relocate St. Louis High to Morganfield and soon came opposition.
This past weekend, parent chad Moreno says 250 yard signs were picked up by opponents in an hour. And at last word, 350 more were on order.
“We printed yard signs and t-shirts and stickers and magnets to get the word out, ‘‘Keep St. Louis on Bank Street where it belongs. People built their families around this neighborhood because these schools are here,” said Moreno.
Local historian and preservationist Adley Cormier also opposes moving the school saying it is an anchor to the community and defines the area.
“I know what it takes to keep neighborhoods alive and kicking and I also know that preservation is part of that package, attracting business and attracting tourism,” said Cormier. And he finds the Morganfield area isolated and lacking a sense of community.
School officials say no decision has been made, but that Morganfield offers room for growth for students from throughout the diocese.
“We want to honor the people who are our supporters now, we also want to look to the future and future generations fifty years from now and what opportunities we have to educate those students who aren’t even born yet,” said Principal Mia Touchet, who was one of sixteen people on a committee formed to research and recommend a building plan.
According to two page document on the school’s web site, the committee unanimously recommended to rebuild on the MorganField property.
Plus school officials say rebuilding could occur faster with Morganfield. Because no demolition is needed.
“I have an obligation to do what’s right for this school for past, current and future saints, do what’s right for catholic education and also for the diocese as a whole which stretches from Jennings to Vinton, Deridder, all the way to the gulf,” said Matt Fontenot, Director of Advancement and External Operations and External Operations. Fontenot is also on the faculty, serving as coach of the baseball team.
School officials say they are holding listening meetings for St. Louis families to give input. School officials say St. Louis families have been notified of the times and dates of the meetings.
Due to Covid, seating is limited. But Touchet says a recording of at least one meeting will be put on social media.
The Diocese of Lake Charles Board of Pastors will weigh in, but ultimately the decision on whether to move St. Louis High is up to Bishop Glen John Provost. No word on when a decision will be made.
Touchet says officials with the Diocese indicate they would not sell the property where the school is located now, but no word on what use they may have in mind..
