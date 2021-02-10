St. Louis, DeRidder win second-round soccer playoff games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis and DeRidder girls soccer teams advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division III girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.
The sixth-ranked Lady Saints rallied past a 1-0 deficit in the second half to down No. 11 seed Archbishop Hannan at home, 2-1. St. Louis now advances to face No. 3 St. Michael later this week.
DeRidder was also at home on Tuesday as the seventh-ranked Lady Dragons edged No. 10 North DeSoto, 1-0. DeRidder will hit the road to face the defending champions, the second-seeded Cubs of University Lab.
Check below for finals from Tuesday and games coming up Wednesday.
GIRLS:
(6) St. Louis 2, (11) Archbishop Hannan 1
(7) DeRidder 1, (10) North Desoto 0
(4) Parkview Baptist 4, (13) South Beauregard 0
BOYS:
(4) North Vermilion 4, (13) Leesville 0
(1) University Lab 8, (16) DeRidder 0
(9) Dutchtown at (8) Sulphur - Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
(10) St. Louis at (7) Vandebilt Catholic - Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
