St. Louis, DeRidder win second-round soccer playoff games

St. Louis, DeRidder win second-round soccer playoff games
The Lady Saints celebrate their second-round win over Hannan, 2-1. (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | February 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:59 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis and DeRidder girls soccer teams advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division III girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

The sixth-ranked Lady Saints rallied past a 1-0 deficit in the second half to down No. 11 seed Archbishop Hannan at home, 2-1. St. Louis now advances to face No. 3 St. Michael later this week.

DeRidder was also at home on Tuesday as the seventh-ranked Lady Dragons edged No. 10 North DeSoto, 1-0. DeRidder will hit the road to face the defending champions, the second-seeded Cubs of University Lab.

Check below for finals from Tuesday and games coming up Wednesday.

GIRLS:

(6) St. Louis 2, (11) Archbishop Hannan 1

(7) DeRidder 1, (10) North Desoto 0

(4) Parkview Baptist 4, (13) South Beauregard 0

BOYS:

(4) North Vermilion 4, (13) Leesville 0

(1) University Lab 8, (16) DeRidder 0

(9) Dutchtown at (8) Sulphur - Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

(10) St. Louis at (7) Vandebilt Catholic - Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.