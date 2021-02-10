Sowela announces “Second Start” classes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela has announced a new “Second Start” initiative for currently enrolled and prospective students. The initiative allows current students to add another course to their Spring 2021 schedule and for new students to sign up for Spring classes.
Enrollment for the Second Start option is open now and will end on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Second start courses include classes in business, history, English, information technology, and more. The classes will last seven weeks.
Interested students can visit https://www.sowela.edu/second-start-classes/ for more information or to sign up.
