Local eviction increase causing headache for renters & landlords

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Evictions have caused a big problem for both renters and landlords in the months following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Both Doris Curtis and Glen Lemonia are on the verge of eviction from their units at The Cottages Apartment complex.
“It’s nowhere to go...no where to go,” said Curtis.
Curtis, 64, is dealing with health issues and has lived at the complex for five years.
“They extended it twice and the 15th of this month is when I’m supposed to be gone,” she said.
Curtis says she’s not sure why she’s being evicted and that she’s reached out to both the mayor and city council to see if they could put a stop to it, but no luck.
“The mayor asked management to reconsider the decision but it’s still a no.”
Lemonia says he also received an eviction letter.
“On my notice, it says it was for me not paying rent but at the time I was displaced from the storms and we were under moratorium,” said Lemonia. “Well, I paid my rent, nothing was said and then I get a call about having a dog.”
According to policy at The Cottages, no pets are allowed on the premises. Lemonia says for a short time after the storms his relative and their service dog were staying at his home.
“I had to apply paperwork (stating that the dog was federally mandated) to management, which I did,” Lemonia said.
Management at the apartment says neither rent payment or animals are valid reasons for the eviction.
“Sometimes, perhaps, a lot of residents don’t realize that guidelines are in place to avoid such things as subleasing..allowing unauthorized people to live in their home,” said Potts.
Alondra Potts serves as VP of management for TriStar Management. She says they’ve evaluated both Curtis’s and Lemonia’s eviction orders and said it all comes down to creating an overall safe environment for residents at the complex.
“We have to think about the health and safety of everyone. Sometimes visitors can be the cause of other residents not feeling safe and we take that very seriously,” she said.
Management could not speak on the specific scenarios that resulted in the evictions due that they are still pending.
Both residents say finding housing right now has been hard for them but they remain hopeful.
