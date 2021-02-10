Lake Charles garbage, trash, and recycling schedule for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles has announced that garbage, trash, and recycling collection schedules will be altered for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Lake Charles City Hall will be closed on this date and there will not be any garbage picked up.
The following are the changes to the collection schedule:
Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Monday, Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Ln, Wood Waste Facility, and Roving Green Truck) will be closed on Tuesday but will resume regular hours of operation on Wednesday.
The city reminds residents that containers and other items for removal must be placed before 7 a.m. on collection day or on the evening proceeding collection day. Containers will be removed no later than 7 p.m. on the day of collection.
