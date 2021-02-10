FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash ahead as temperatures nosedive on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures today that flirted with 80, we’re in store for a full-on weather whiplash heading into Thursday. Not only will temperatures be dropping quickly tomorrow morning, rain will last most of the day that will add insult to the injury. In fact, rain chances will begin to increase later on tonight and be around well before prime morning commute time.
The temperature forecast tomorrow will vary, depending on your location. If you’re in DeRidder or Fort Polk, it will already be dropping into the 40s before sunrise, while areas farther south may wake up initially to temperatures around 60, but those temperatures will drop quickly through the morning and into afternoon. Lake Charles will be into the 40s by the afternoon and those temperatures won’t be warming back up for the foreseeable future as a long duration cold snap settles into the area over the next several days.
Off and on showers will continue into Thursday night before tapering off during the day on Friday, leaving our area with clouds, blustery and cold highs in the 40s. We won’t have to worry about any hard freezes until next week, but the weekend will continue with the chill. Cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing Sunday morning. Some models show a weak disturbance moving through Saturday night that could result in a few sleet pellets possible but with no accumulation.
Sunday will also remain on the drier but chilly side with plenty of clouds and highs in the 40s. The next big weather maker is set to move in Monday, coinciding with a push of Arctic air that will send temperatures plunging even lower by early next week. Monday could bring a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and possibly ending with some snow flurries, but the forecast remains very uncertain at this point with regards to any accumulation amounts which will have a bearing on the extent of the impacts our area could see.
For now, the primary concern will be the extreme cold our area could see, with a few hard freezes beginning Monday night where lows will be dangerously cold in the upper teens to lower 20s across the region. This cold will result in the rupture of unprotected outdoor water faucets and pipes if proper precautions aren’t taken. You’d be smart to not wait until the last minute and go ahead and prepare now by insulating and water pipes that would be prone to rupturing next week. With regards to any icy roads, we’ll have to wait a few more days to see how models handle the disturbance before we have any idea on ice accumulation our area could receive next Monday and Monday night.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.