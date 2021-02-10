FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash ahead as temperatures nosedive on Thursday

For now, the primary concern will be the extreme cold our area could see, with a few hard freezes beginning Monday night where lows will be dangerously cold in the upper teens to lower 20s across the region. This cold will result in the rupture of unprotected outdoor water faucets and pipes if proper precautions aren’t taken. You’d be smart to not wait until the last minute and go ahead and prepare now by insulating and water pipes that would be prone to rupturing next week. With regards to any icy roads, we’ll have to wait a few more days to see how models handle the disturbance before we have any idea on ice accumulation our area could receive next Monday and Monday night.