FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy stretch of weather ahead, colder air arrives for the weekend

Make sure to grab the umbrella or rain jacket before heading out the door this morning as rain chances will be on the rise throughout the day and the chance of showers and storms will be around for the majority of the day. It will be a warm one as temperatures warm pretty quickly through the afternoon as we head back into the lower and middle 70′s. Enjoy the warm weather today because changes are on the way as we head into the ending part of the week as well as the weekend as much colder air filters in. We hold pretty steady this evening in the middle to upper 60′s with a slow drop up until midnight where are highs will actually occur for Thursday. Showers and storms will be around all day Thursday as we watch a strong front pushing through and this will help to keep our temperatures falling throughout the day. Temperatures start out Thursday in the middle to upper 60′s, but as we head into the afternoon we fall back into the lower and middle 50′s.