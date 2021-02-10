FEMA provides overview of appeals process

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA says it is common for disaster survivors to appeal their decisions regarding assistance. For those who disagree with FEMA’s findings, there is an appeal process they can follow.
Here is some information regarding the process:
When FEMA says you can appeal, it means if you feel the amount of assistance received is not enough to help you recover, you can appeal that decision. Survivors must submit an appeal letter within 60 days of the date on the letter.
First, read your determination letter carefully. You could have been found ineligible due to missing documents. If, after complying with all FEMA requests you still disagree with the findings, you can appeal.
To appeal, you need to write a letter explaining the reason for your appeal. You need to make sure you sign the letter and include your full name, your FEMA registration number, and the disaster number, and make sure to provide backup documentation for the appeal.
Along with your appeal letter, you need to provide supporting documentation which can include things such as contractor estimates, any receipts, or an insurance denial or settlement letter.
There are three different ways you can submit your appeal.
You can fax it to 800-827-8112.
You can also mail it to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.
Or you can go to your disasterassistance.gov account and submit your documents.
The most common things FEMA sees people appealing for are home repairs, rental assistance, personal property, and ownership/occupancy.
FEMA offers multiple types of assistance which can lead to more than one appeal.
While anybody can help you write an appeal, an applicant can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. You can also call Disaster Legal Services at 800-310-7029.
Even if you miss the 60-day window you can still appeal. However, you will need to explain why the appeal letter is late.
It is common for survivors to appeal. The appeals process is an opportunity for survivors to include additional documentation to support their request.
It can take up to 90 days for FEMA to make a decision, which is why it’s important to include all required documents with your initial appeal.
FEMA will send you your decision letter by either mail or email.
You can also go to your disasterassistance.gov online account to check the status of your application.
You can appeal the decision of your original appeal application if you have new or additional information that was not submitted in the initial request.
