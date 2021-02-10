CPSO arrests two Welsh men for aggravated 2nd-degree battery

According to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had been shot once in the abdomen. During the investigation, deputies utilized several investigative techniques and were able to locate the suspect’s car; at which time they made contact with Dymnd K. Brown, 19, and Jermain S. Harmon, 21, both of Welsh. Deputies also located a handgun and marijuana in Brown and Harmon’s possession.