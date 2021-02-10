COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 10, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
On February 10, 2021, LDH is reporting incomplete counts for tests and cases due to a server issue.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 337 new cases.
· 50 new deaths.
· 1,076 patients hospitalized (46 fewer than the previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· -5 new cases.
· 4 new deaths.
· 75 hospitalizations (2 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 4 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· -2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· -3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· -1 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· -6 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 25 active cases among inmates.
· 39 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.