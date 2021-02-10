COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 10, 2021

COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 10, 2021
UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By Davon Cole | February 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 1:26 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

On February 10, 2021, LDH is reporting incomplete counts for tests and cases due to a server issue.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 337 new cases.

· 50 new deaths.

· 1,076 patients hospitalized (46 fewer than the previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· -5 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 75 hospitalizations (2 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· -2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· -3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· -1 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· -6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 25 active cases among inmates.

· 39 active cases among staff members.

