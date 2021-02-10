Authorities: No evidence person seen going into woods near Pitkin was Alexandria murder suspect

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Authorities searched the Pitkin area for a person seen going into the woods Tuesday night, but there is no evidence that he is connected to a double-murder Sunday in Alexandria, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious subject walking on La. 113 south of Pitkin around 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the Vernon Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
A deputy responded to the call and made contact with the person, but the person fled into a densely wooded area.
Later, the Vernon Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Bo Loop in Pitkin. The vehicle was later recovered on an oil well road in the area of La. 113.
Sheriff Sam Craft told KPLC that after showing a photo of the Alexandria homicide suspect to witnesses, the description did not match the man seen walking into the woods.
Full statement from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Sheriff Craft advises residents that the identity of the suspicious male subject in Pitkin has not been confirmed.
The law enforcement response to Pitkin on February 9th was out of an abundance of caution due to the wanted fugitive related to the recent double homicide in Alexandria.
Numerous witnesses were shown a photograph of Ke’Ron Nickelson, the suspect in the Alexandria double homicide, but law enforcement officials were unable to confirm that the suspicious person was in fact Nickelson.
The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance which is the reason for the increase in law enforcement officers within the area.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office worked jointly with VPSO in an effort to locate and identify the suspicious person.
Sheriff Craft has dispatched additional Deputies to Pitkin and they will continue to canvas the area.
Again, there has been NO confirmation that the suspicious person is in any way involved in the APD double homicide.
Residents should continue with their normal daily routines.
Sheriff Craft would like to remind residents to secure their homes and vehicles as a cautionary measure.
Sheriff Craft asks that this post be shared in an effort to curtail the spread of any false information that may be shared in relation to this matter.
Please monitor the VPSO FB as any new information will be shared directly to the page.
Sheriff Craft encourages residents to immediately report any suspicious persons or activities by calling 337-238-1311.
