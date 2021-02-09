SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2021.

Michael Preston Carrier, 34, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000; speeding.

Dustin Wade Caswell, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Brooklyn Ann Bower, 34, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirmed.

Jacob Derick Miller, 31, Iowa: Probation violation.

Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brandon Keith Aaron, 37, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jason Hardy Oakes, 47, Westlake: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Patrick Godfrey Porche, 65, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways.

Cody Savoy, 24, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Leah Alexander, 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Barry Wayne Stitzlein, 59, Henderson: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Marquise Berry, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jason Darrell Robbins, 47, Iowa: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.

Christopher Wayne Joubert, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer.

