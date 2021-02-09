SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2021.
Michael Preston Carrier, 34, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000; speeding.
Dustin Wade Caswell, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Brooklyn Ann Bower, 34, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirmed.
Jacob Derick Miller, 31, Iowa: Probation violation.
Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Brandon Keith Aaron, 37, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jason Hardy Oakes, 47, Westlake: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Patrick Godfrey Porche, 65, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways.
Cody Savoy, 24, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morgan Leah Alexander, 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Barry Wayne Stitzlein, 59, Henderson: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Marquise Berry, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jason Darrell Robbins, 47, Iowa: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.
Christopher Wayne Joubert, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer.
