Shorthanded Cowgirls Fall 66-47 To Incarnate Word

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball still felt the lingering effects of COVID 19 amongst the program in the past month, played shorthanded here Monday night in a 66-47 Southland Conference loss to Incarnate Word.
McNeese (4-9, 4-2 SLC) entered the game with only eight players and ended the game having only four on the court in the final minute of the game. The Cowgirls played without starters Shaela Gardner and Claralee Richard along with Whitney Johnson who all missed the game due to COVID protocol. Also missing the game was Elizabeth Critton who is still nursing an injury.
Junior Divine Tanks led the Cowgirls with a double double (17 pts., 10 reb.) and was the only player to reach double digit scoring.
Incarnate Word (3-4, 1-1 SLC) had two players score in double figures with Jaaucklyn Moore scoring 17 and Starr Omozee pitched in with 11 points.’
McNeese led the Cardinals 19-9 after the first period but went cold from the field in the next two quarters, getting outscored 21-5 in the second quarter to trail 30-24 at the half. The cold shooting continued in the third quarter as UIW extended its lead to 45-32 before outscoring the Cowgirls 21-15 in the final quarter to seal the win.
The Cowgirls got as close as six points (47-41) with 5:47 left to play but UIW outscored McNeese 19-6 the rest of the way.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.