McNeese season opener to air on FOX Sports SW Plus and FOX Sports Go

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s season-opening game at Tarleton State this Saturday will air live on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and FOX Sports Go, it was announced on Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled to be carried by ESPN Plus.
The Cowboys and Texans will kick-off at 6 p.m. at TSU’s Memorial Stadium. Tickets are still available through the Tarleton State ticket office.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Frank Wilson, McNeese will be playing a competitive game for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, a span of 447 games, when it takes the field at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville against the Texans who will be making their NCAA Division I FCS debut.
McNeese posted a 7-5 record in the fall of 2019, and due to COVID and two major hurricanes, the Cowboys were without any kind of workout and conditioning practices for the fall and did not return to Lake Charles as a team until November.
The game will be televised exclusively on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that allows fans to watch their favorite teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Southwest is available throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Saturday’s game will be the first FCS game of the spring and the only one on Feb. 13.
