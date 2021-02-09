La. Senator Cassidy speaks on impeachment trial, minimum wage proposal

“So far, I am not sure they have adequately justified the amount they are asking for,” Cassidy said. “It’s not just me as a conservative Republican. I will point out that former Democratic Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, in a Washington Post editorial last week, suggested that it might be too much, could cause inflation and impact financial stability. For example, the inflation that could be so high that it would impact lower and middle income families wiping away their savings. I say this because the Gross Domestic Product forecast for 2021 continues to improve. Estimates ranging from 4% to 5% going up because it was predicted 3.8% last week. So if you overheat it even more I think that’s the concern that you may end up with hyperinflation that would really affect middle and lower-income working families. By the way I’m willing to negotiate and we have had 5 bipartisan COVID relief packages when Trump was President and we had a Republican Senate. They’ve all passed by wide bipartisan majorities. So I do think if the Biden administration chooses to negotiate in good faith then we can come to a compromise which is good for our country.”