Houston man accused of stealing shingles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Houston man has been arrested after being accused of stealing shingles from outside a home in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a home on Dolby Street regarding a theft that was in progress.
When deputies arrived the suspect had already fled but surveillance video from the residence showed him stealing shingles from outside the home. Deputies were able to use the video to get a description of him and his vehicle.
The following day, deputies noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s as they were patrolling the area where the theft occurred. When deputies spoke with the driver, Adrian A. Zermeno, 20, of Houston, TX, they determined that he was the suspect from the surveillance footage.
Zermeno was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for theft under $1,000 and trespassing. He was later released on Feb. 7, on a $4,500 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.
