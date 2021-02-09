First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Thursday, turning colder by the weekend...

Here’s the bottom-line on the uncertainty, the 2 computer models that forecast that far out in time are showing somewhat more consistent forecasts today, but that is a stark difference from the past few days. For now we wait and see if the models will remain on a consistent forecast before jumping into the idea of winter precipitation occurring. By this weekend the short-term models will begin to weigh in on the forecast too. But do know that most weather apps, other than the KPLC First Alert Weather App, rely solely on computer model data and those may be showing snow for the weekend or early next week. But our app is not showing that because of the uncertainty I outlined above. History says this time of the year is the coldest, so it makes sense that cold air would arrive. Stay tuned, and try to remember that social media is filled with people that post model data with no context, we do NOT do that here at KPLC.