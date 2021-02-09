FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy this afternoon, rain chances increase for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much milder start to the day as moisture has increased across Southwest Louisiana and on top of that cloud cover has aided in keeping us much warmer. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s so a light jacket may be needed heading out the door this morning with warm afternoon ahead as highs climb into the middle 70′s.
Clouds continue to move through as we progress through the day, but we look to stay on the drier side of things as rain chances remain on the lower side for one more day. You can get rid of the light jacket as you head off to work and school today because we will see a little bit of sunshine from time to time and that will aid in a much warmer afternoon ahead. The warmer weather will be continuing in our overnights as well with temperatures slowly falling back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s heading into Wednesday morning. Our rain chances really begin to increase into Wednesday as a surge of moisture works its way north as winds turn out of the south. You’ll want to take the rain jacket and umbrella out of the closet and keep it for a few days because we are looking at an unsettled pattern to end the week.
Heading into Thursday this will be our best shot at seeing some showers as well as a few storms as the cold front swings through. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side of things as highs remain in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but there are bigger changes on the way. Into Friday we see temperatures falling back into the lower and middle 50′s behind the front as much colder air rushes in, but the question remains just how cold do we get. Rain chances will slowly diminish into Friday afternoon and we look to stay a little drier for the weekend with highs back into the middle and upper 40′s. As for wintry weather at this time it’s not likely as most of the moisture looks to be gone before the really cold air get here.
Into next week temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with another shot of rain beginning to return as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. As for now enjoy the warmer air we are seeing here today, before rain chances really begin to increase for the rest of the week and we will continue to monitor the cool down into the weekend as we get closer.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
