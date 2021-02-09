FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy this afternoon, rain chances increase for Wednesday

Clouds continue to move through as we progress through the day, but we look to stay on the drier side of things as rain chances remain on the lower side for one more day. You can get rid of the light jacket as you head off to work and school today because we will see a little bit of sunshine from time to time and that will aid in a much warmer afternoon ahead. The warmer weather will be continuing in our overnights as well with temperatures slowly falling back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s heading into Wednesday morning. Our rain chances really begin to increase into Wednesday as a surge of moisture works its way north as winds turn out of the south. You’ll want to take the rain jacket and umbrella out of the closet and keep it for a few days because we are looking at an unsettled pattern to end the week.