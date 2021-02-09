Effort to solve Moss Bluff Elementary traffic issues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Parents and guardians waiting to pick up their kids from Moss Bluff Elementary school line up along LA-378.
The school doesn’t let out until 3 p.m., but cars usually start lining up a couple hours earlier. Now, no one can start lining up until 2:30 p.m.
In front of the school, Louisiana State Police are beginning to enforce the Louisiana traffic code that states that cars cannot stop on a highway.
Trooper Derek Senegal with LSP says they were getting some complaints from business owners and other drivers. He says he knows people want to get in line early, but it causes a safety issue.
“I understand you want to get there first because it’s long, from what I hear, there’s a lot of kids that actually get picked up by their parents, but there is a point where we start getting a lot of complaints where we have to go ahead and enforce the law on that,” Trooper Senegal said.
Some like the change, while others disagree.
“I think it’s really a good idea because I’ve been first in line, and the traffic is moving so fast through here,” said Hilda Boudreaux, grandmother of a MBE student. “There’s been times it’s scared me because they have to throw their breaks on.”
“I think it’s a bad thing because some parents are getting in line early because they have to get back to work, or some parents only have a small time frame,” said Jessica Jackson, who picks up a MBE student.
Trooper Senegal says they’re continuing to work on a better solution.
“We are in contact with the school, the school district, and staff to try to maybe come up with a better way of what to do.”
Senegal also says another reason for the change was making sure the road is clear for emergency vehicles.
