Child Safety Seat Fitting Stations

Car seats can be tricky to install, but there is help for anyone driving small children! Call to make an appointment for a free child safety seat check today.
Louisiana State Police Troop D
805 Main St., Lake Charles
Contact: Derek Senegal
337-491-2919
By Appointment
Lake Charles Police Dept.
830 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles
Contact: Beth Stevens
By Appointment Only
Beauregard Parish
Sheriff’s Office, 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., Deridder
Contact: Mike Halter
337-460-5443
Call for Appointment
Lake Charles Fire Dept.
4649 Common St., Lake Charles
Contact: Delton Carter
337-491-8792
By Appointment Only 7:30am-4:00pm
Independent Station- Deridder, LA
Chantal Castille 337-496-8409
IMCAL
SEED Center 4310 Ryan St. Suite 330, Lake Charles
Contact: Amber Ashworth
337-433-1771
Friday’s 9 am – 4 pm
By Appointment
Westlake Police Dept.
701 Johnson St., Westlake
Contact: Lt. Thomas Richmond
337-433-4151
Appointment only
