Child Safety Seat Fitting Stations

Child Safety Seat Fitting Stations
Free car seat check locations (Source: KPLC)
By Mari Wilson | February 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 2:54 PM

Car seats can be tricky to install, but there is help for anyone driving small children! Call to make an appointment for a free child safety seat check today.

Louisiana State Police Troop D

805 Main St., Lake Charles

Contact: Derek Senegal

Derek.senegal@la.gov

337-491-2919

By Appointment

Lake Charles Police Dept.

830 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles

Contact: Beth Stevens

bstevens@cityoflc.us

By Appointment Only

Beauregard Parish

Sheriff’s Office, 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., Deridder

Contact: Mike Halter

Mhalter533@aol.com

337-460-5443

Call for Appointment

Lake Charles Fire Dept.

4649 Common St., Lake Charles

Contact: Delton Carter

dcarter@cityoflc.us

337-491-8792

By Appointment Only 7:30am-4:00pm

Independent Station- Deridder, LA

Chantal Castille 337-496-8409

chantalcastille.cpst@gmail.com

IMCAL

SEED Center 4310 Ryan St. Suite 330, Lake Charles

Contact: Amber Ashworth

amber@imcal.la

337-433-1771

Friday’s 9 am – 4 pm

By Appointment

Westlake Police Dept.

701 Johnson St., Westlake

Contact: Lt. Thomas Richmond

trichmond@westlakepd.com

337-433-4151

Appointment only

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.