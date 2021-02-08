Workout Benefits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a proven fact that maintaining your physical health helps promote your overall health.
It is important to maintain your physical health now more than ever.
As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, having a strong body can help you fight infection.
Gym owner of CrossFit 171, Angela Morris demonstrated several at home workouts to show viewers that there isn’t an excuse when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle.
Most of the workouts can be used with many of our household items as weights.
Over the course of the morning, she demonstrated core workouts, upper body workouts, and lower body workouts.
