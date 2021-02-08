SWLA Arrest Report - Reb. 7, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2021.
Chance Ryan Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court.
Michael Sterling Bartley, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); theft under $5,000 (2 charges); identity theft; theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary (3 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.
Germaine J. Lafleur, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $500.
Nia Nikoe Auguste, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Matthew David Garraway, 23, Francisville: Second offense DWI; driving on the right side of the road; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Everett Morris Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Antonio Dwayne Anderson, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Chieu Vo Mihn Le, 48, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.
Travis Allen Crunkelton, 20, Silver Creek, GA: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); disturbing the peace.
Jacob Taylor Nero, 23, Breaux Bridge: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Makin Ryan Breaux, 34, Breaux Bridge: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug.
