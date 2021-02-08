State police investigating device found in abandoned vehicle near DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Emergency Service Technicians are heading to investigate an “unknown device’ found in the backseat of an abandoned vehicle in the DeQuincy area.
State Trooper Derek Senegal said the object was reported as “similar looking to an explosive device.”
A person who lives in the area of La. 389 and Jake Rigmaiden Road told KPLC that authorities notified residents of the possible explosive device after the vehicle was pulled from the ditch.
She said she first saw police in the area when she let her dogs out around 4:30 a.m. A little while later, she realized there was a white vehicle in the ditch.
