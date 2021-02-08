First Alert Forecast: Warm with foggy nights until a strong cold front arrives...

Here’s the bottom-line on the uncertainty, the 2 computer models that forecast that far out in time are showing wildly different forecasts. I do believe we will get the colder temperatures to arrive, but I am far less certain that precipitation will occur. So for now we wait and see if the models will come to an agreement, later this week the short-term models will begin to weigh in on the forecast too. But do know that most weather apps, other than the KPLC First Alert Weather App, rely solely on computer model data and those may be showing snow for the weekend. But our app is not showing that because of the uncertainty I outlined above. History says this time of the year is the coldest, so it makes sense that cold air would arrive. Stay tuned, and try to remember that social media is filled with people that post model data with no context, we do NOT do that here at KPLC.