FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return Monday along with warmer temperatures

As of today, the forecast calls for lows into the 20s by next weekend with highs in the 40s. Rain or wintry precipitation still looks unlikely for our area with a slight warm-up by the following week. Highs on Mardi Gras are back in the 50s with a chance of more rain by the middle of the following week. It’s important to note that the forecast for next weekend remains highly uncertain at this time, so expect more changes as we head over the next few days. There are still some signs of extreme cold that move into the area, but we’ll have to wait and get more consistency in the models for making an exact determination on just how cold.