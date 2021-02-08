FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return Monday along with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A brilliant day across all of Southwest Louisiana will transition into a cool evening under clear skies after sunset. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 40s around 7-8 p.m. and continue to fall through the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight. While you’ll need a jacket to start the day tomorrow, a bigger warm-up is on the way for our Monday despite clouds that will thicken up through the day.
Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 60s, so make sure the kids have a short sleeve underneath their coat tomorrow as it will certainly be a day to dress in layers you can shed. Monday should be cloudy most all day with areas of patchy fog also possible, especially for those locations closer to the coast. Lows Monday night will be even warmer in the lower to middle 50s. The warming trend really kicks into full gear by Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s.
By Tuesday, not only will be talking about much warmer highs, but a slight chance of a stray shower or two will also enter the mix during the day as breezy southerly winds kick in as well. Patchy fog will return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as we carry on with the unseasonably warm air. A slow-moving cold front will move closer to the area on Wednesday, bringing a slightly better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The main line of rain and storms kicks through the area on Thursday with the arrival of the front. The severe weather threat remains low, but some storms will be likely with this front, as much colder air is set to begin arriving by Thursday night into Friday. Lingering showers on Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s will make for a raw feel to the end of the workweek. A continuance of more cold air spilling in from the north will result in below freezing temperatures for lows by the upcoming weekend. The power of cold air remains to be seen as models are split on just how far south the extent of sub-freezing temperatures make it.
As of today, the forecast calls for lows into the 20s by next weekend with highs in the 40s. Rain or wintry precipitation still looks unlikely for our area with a slight warm-up by the following week. Highs on Mardi Gras are back in the 50s with a chance of more rain by the middle of the following week. It’s important to note that the forecast for next weekend remains highly uncertain at this time, so expect more changes as we head over the next few days. There are still some signs of extreme cold that move into the area, but we’ll have to wait and get more consistency in the models for making an exact determination on just how cold.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.