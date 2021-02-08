FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog this morning, mostly cloudy for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some locally dense fog has formed this morning especially for areas off towards the east in Jeff Davis and into eastern portions of Calcasieu. the fog will burn off as we head through the morning, but we will see mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions as we head into the afternoon.
Temperatures this morning are ranging from north to south thanks to cloud cover and the fog that has formed. For Deridder, Fort Polk and Oakdale temperatures have fallen into the middle to upper 30′s with slightly warmer conditions the further south you go as we are in the lower to middle 40′s along and south of the I-10 corridor. Clouds look to stick around for much of the day with not much sunshine, but highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side as we head for the middle to upper 60′s in many locations. Winds throughout the day will be on the lighter side out of the southeasterly direction around 5-10 mph. This will keep just a little bit of moisture around, but it won’t translate to any rain as higher chances for that arrive into Wednesday and Thursday with our next front. Overnight will feature a slow drop temperatures wise as clouds stick around and our lows will actually occur just after midnight in the lower to middle 50′s.
For Tuesday we see a mixture of sun and clouds return for the afternoon as we have a weak front that will be passing through for the afternoon and will provide the chance for a few showers, overall though the rain chance remains very low. Highs climb even higher though for Tuesday and Wednesday as we look to be back into the middle 70′s both days, which is running around 10 degrees warmer than our average. For Wednesday we see a surge in moisture from the south and that will bring our rain chances up especially the later we go into the afternoon and evening. Thursday will be a soggy day as well with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 before our colder air moves in.
Rain will slowly be coming to an end for Friday with a few showers possible early in the morning with winds turning out of the north with highs back into the lower 50′s. The colder air looks to stick around into next weekend as we with highs back into the upper 40′s, with our lows in the lower to middle 30′s for many locations. So a frost and freeze will be likely for many if the current forecast holds. We will continue to monitor how far south the cold air looks to come as well as just how cold we could get. For now have a great start to your week and enjoy the warmer weather!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.