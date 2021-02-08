FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog this morning, mostly cloudy for the afternoon

Temperatures this morning are ranging from north to south thanks to cloud cover and the fog that has formed. For Deridder, Fort Polk and Oakdale temperatures have fallen into the middle to upper 30′s with slightly warmer conditions the further south you go as we are in the lower to middle 40′s along and south of the I-10 corridor. Clouds look to stick around for much of the day with not much sunshine, but highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side as we head for the middle to upper 60′s in many locations. Winds throughout the day will be on the lighter side out of the southeasterly direction around 5-10 mph. This will keep just a little bit of moisture around, but it won’t translate to any rain as higher chances for that arrive into Wednesday and Thursday with our next front. Overnight will feature a slow drop temperatures wise as clouds stick around and our lows will actually occur just after midnight in the lower to middle 50′s.