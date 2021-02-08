Cowgirls resuming their season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cowgirls are returning to the court after putting their season on hold because of COVID-19. They’ve put that pause in the rear view and now turn their attention to Incarnate Word on Monday night.
Head coach Kacie Cryer said the team handled the situation better than expected.
“I thought they came back yesterday with a tremendous mindset, looked fine hit some shots and kind of looked like we had just finished practice the day before so I’m very pleased with our approach right now” said Cryer.
The cowgirls sit at 4-1 in conference play. The only loss coming at the hands of Nicholls, just a couple days before they got the news about having to put their season on hold.
“I didn’t think that we guarded against Nicholls very well at all, and that was the difference in our four wins that we have” Cryer said. “We were holding people, we were locking them down and we were converting our defensive stops into offense. "
Coach Cryer says the team will address the issues on defense as they go through the rest of the season.
“That’s the biggest thing we’ve focused on and we’ll focus on it today is our defensive intensity, or defensive pressure and our toughness, and if we do that that’s cowgirl basketball and that’s what has gotten us to be 4 and 1 and that’s what it’s going to take to continue as we have a grind ahead of us” Cryer added.
They now focus their attention on Incarnate Word. Another team that has had its own battle with staying healthy. Coach Cryer says it’s going to come down to who wants to win more.
“It’s going to be about the team that’s going to push through because we’re both going to be fatigued, we’re both going to be rusty in a game setting since we neither have played in a while so I think it’s important that we do what we do and the biggest thing is going to be how we guard” said Cryer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.