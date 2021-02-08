COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 8, 2021

COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 8, 2021
UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By Johnathan Manning | February 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:23 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

Saturday’s numbers are normally included in Sunday’s numbers, however, a due to a server error only a one-day total was reported on Sunday and a two-day total was reported on Monday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,143 new cases.

· 23 new deaths.

· 1,144 patients hospitalized (22 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 51 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 77 hospitalizations (4 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (duplicates removed).

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases (duplicates removed).

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 30 active cases among inmates.

· 39 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.