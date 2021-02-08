COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Saturday’s numbers are normally included in Sunday’s numbers, however, a due to a server error only a one-day total was reported on Sunday and a two-day total was reported on Monday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,143 new cases.
· 23 new deaths.
· 1,144 patients hospitalized (22 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 51 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 77 hospitalizations (4 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 35 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (duplicates removed).
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 1 new death.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 0 new cases (duplicates removed).
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 30 active cases among inmates.
· 39 active cases among staff members.
