Catholic Charities calls upon AmeriCorps in aftermath of hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For Catholic Charities Southwest Louisiana finding volunteers to assist with hurricane and pandemic relief efforts has been a challenge, with so many of their regulars dealing with recovery of their own.
Director Sister Miriam MacClean says after Hurricane Laura they needed volunteers to assist with operating their food banks
“After Hurricane Laura, realizing that a lot of our regular volunteers were displaced, and with COVID-19 additionally, many of the people who regularly come were having difficulties for various reasons.”
She says the USA chapter turned to AmeriCorps who sent a team of volunteers.
“It just really helped to keep things moving in a way that didn’t add a lot of extra stress to the community during a time where there was just so many things going on and people were stretched in so many ways.”
Community relations representative for AmeriCorps team 26B Julia Bina says they have been assisting with hurricane efforts even before being assigned to Catholic Charities.
“We’re there right when the hurricanes hit, and now, we’re actually being able to provide more relief to the same community that we were serving back in September. So for us specifically, it’s been a really powerful experience to be with this community every step of the way.”
Sister MacClean says they’re thankful for the help as recovery continues.
“It’s a huge help to be able to make that transition from the immediate disaster to the long term recovery. But realizing that both, because of COVID-19 and because of the hurricanes, there are a lot more people with much more substantial needs. And that’s going to be continuing.”
She says their goal is to eventually have their own infrastructure to be able to respond with Southwest Louisiana residents on their team.
For more about Catholic Charities SWLA, click HERE.
AmeriCorps is a federal service program for those aged 18 to 26 years old.
For more information about AmeriCorps, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.