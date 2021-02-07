15-year-old stab victim laid to rest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been two weeks since 15-year-old Melanie Lyons was stabbed at Walmart on HWY 14. Today, her family was finally able to lay her to rest.
There was not a dry eye in the building as Melanie Lyons’ closest family and friends were finally able to say their goodbyes.
Her funeral services at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church were crowded this morning with her closest family and friends. Many of them wearing pieces with memories of her, honoring the impact she had in their lives.
Her grandmother Priscilla Willis says despite the circumstances, her granddaughter left teaching them all a lesson.
”She ended up here, but it’s turning for her good. For us, it opens our eyes to see and get closer with our kids. Love on our kids and our children, and be there for them. Listen to them.”
Willis says her granddaughter is finally at peace.
Her family at the funeral, wore blue and white to honor Lyons, because blue was her favorite color.
We’ll have more on the services tonight on Nightcast.
