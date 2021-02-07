Report: Saints facing discipline for Covid-19 violations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints could face more discipline due to Covid-19 violations, according to a report from the NFL Network. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport both reported this could be the Saints harshest discipline they’ve faced yet. The punishment has not been finalized but could involve the loss of more draft picks.
It stems from Alvin Kamara’s week 17 Covid-19 positive test. Surveillance video surfaced of Kamara interacting with someone at the team facility who did not work there- a violation of league protocol.
The Saints were previously fined $250,000 and Sean Payton fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in week two. The team was also stripped of a seventh round draft choice for their locker room celebration after a week nine win while not wearing masks.
