Gov. Edwards appoints Stephen Dwight to LCLE Board

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice.
The mission of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement is to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.
Statement from Dwight:
“I am honored to have been selected to serve the State of Louisiana and our citizens. I look forward to working alongside some great leaders to continue to work to promote public safety within our great state and our community.”
